East Fire: 100-acre wildfire reported near Mimbres

MIMBRES, N.M. — Crews are responding to a new wildfire near East Canyon and the town of Mimbres in southwest New Mexico.
Officials said the fire, which started on private land, is 100 acres and 0% contained. The fire has reportedly reached the ridge top and is wind-driven.
At least four homes are threatened at this time and crews are in place to help protect them.
