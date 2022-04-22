East Fire: 100-acre wildfire reported near Mimbres | KOB 4
East Fire: 100-acre wildfire reported near Mimbres

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 22, 2022 07:05 PM
Created: April 22, 2022 05:30 PM

MIMBRES, N.M. — Crews are responding to a new wildfire near East Canyon and the town of Mimbres in southwest New Mexico.

Officials said the fire, which started on private land, is 100 acres and 0% contained. The fire has reportedly reached the ridge top and is wind-driven.

At least four homes are threatened at this time and crews are in place to help protect them.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

