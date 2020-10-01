East Mountain residents concerned about fire threat from mysterious sky lanterns

"It's so dry and these things do not come down cool like people think," she said. ""We do everything we can to protect ourselves and our neighbors from fire including clearing the land and these coming from an outside source are a huge danger to that."

Wilcox doesn't know who is launching the lanterns. Law enforcement is also doesn't know where the lanterns have been launched from.

People are just asking others to be considerate and understand the risks that the lanterns pose during a drought.

"This little thing by could burn us out," Wilcox said. "When I see these, I think of California and Washington and Oregon and the fires going on there, and that scares me. It really scares me to think that could happen here from one of these."

