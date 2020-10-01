East Mountain residents concerned about fire threat from mysterious sky lanterns

Megan Abundis
Updated: October 01, 2020 10:17 PM
Created: October 01, 2020 09:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Sky lanterns have been spotted in Edgewood, and they are causing concern for some residents.
Jody Wilcox, who lives in the Green Ridge Acres neighborhood, said the lanterns are a fire threat.
"Neighbors have seen them coming across the sky at 2 o'clock in the morning," she said.
Wilcox said the lanterns have landed in trees and near her property.
"It's so dry and these things do not come down cool like people think," she said. ""We do everything we can to protect ourselves and our neighbors from fire including clearing the land and these coming from an outside source are a huge danger to that."
Wilcox doesn't know who is launching the lanterns. Law enforcement is also doesn't know where the lanterns have been launched from.
People are just asking others to be considerate and understand the risks that the lanterns pose during a drought.
"This little thing by could burn us out," Wilcox said. "When I see these, I think of California and Washington and Oregon and the fires going on there, and that scares me. It really scares me to think that could happen here from one of these."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company