Eastern New Mexico flooding prompts emergency declarations

The Associated Press
Updated: June 11, 2021 07:07 AM
Created: June 11, 2021 06:55 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Severe flooding in eastern New Mexico has prompted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to declare states of emergency in Lincoln and Chaves counties.
The governor issued her executive orders Wednesday. State officials say the flooding that began over the Memorial Day weekend continues to threaten public safety and critical infrastructure.
The declarations will free up $1.5 million for the counties to use for repairs and to prevent more damage.
Local officials say a levee near Roswell was overwhelmed by heavy rain over the holiday weekend and that water had breached the levee in at least two locations.
