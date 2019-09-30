Eastern NM state fair honors fallen firefighter

The city of Roswell made sure to honor fallen hero Jeff Stroble during the parade by naming him as grand marshal.

"He did a lot for us,” said resident Addyson Campbelo.

"I wanted to be a firefighter,” Gomez said. “ I see how strong they have to be— It just takes a lot."

Stroble died earlier this year following a massive explosion as he and several other Roswell firefighters prepared fireworks for the city’s 4th of July display.

It was a sad loss for the community. However, it did not stop the smiles and cheers among the crowd Monday as people celebrated how much Stroble meant to them.

"The parade was beautiful,” said resident Kim Hunt. “ What they did for Jeff is awesome. I’m just happy that they did this for him and his family."

The parade marks the beginning of the six-day fair.

Admission prices range from $5-$10.

Opening and closing times vary throughout the week.

For more information about the fair, click here.