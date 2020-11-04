Economy, border security among Herrell's priorities as New Mexico's newest congresswoman

"These are the things I relate to, in terms of the district, with the voters, and obviously they made their voice heard last night," Herrell said.

Herrell believes having Pres. Trump on the ballot helped her defeat Torres Small.

Despite running against each other in a bitter campaign, Herrell said she appreciates the congresswoman, and the work she's done for the district.

"I appreciate we were able to bring our ideas to the table and let voters know who we are as individuals," Herrell said. "I thank her for her service, and now I'm ready to take up that mantle."

The Republican Party of New Mexico is looking forward to having a member of the GOP back in Washington.

Steve Pearce, the chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, was the last person in the party represent the state in Congress.

"We felt pretty good about the race all along,” Pearce said.

The Republican Party is hopeful that Herrell will give them momentum.

"All of the sense of excitement, and so we’re working steadfastly towards two years from now ,” Pearce said.