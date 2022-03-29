Eddie Garcia: Rain and mountain snow breeze into New Mexico for Tuesday

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: March 29, 2022 01:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rain and mountain snow are breezing into New Mexico for Tuesday as wind advisories are posted throughout the state.
In higher elevation areas, there are some winter weather advisories and, in lower elevation areas, rain and thunderstorms are likely.
Eddie Garcia takes a look at what the weather will hold in his full mid-Tuesday weather update.
Click the video above to view Eddie's full update.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company