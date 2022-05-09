Eddie Garcia: Statewide red flag warnings to continue all week

Eddie Garcia
Updated: May 09, 2022 07:15 AM
Created: May 09, 2022 07:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a weekend of elevated wildfire conditions, New Mexico will see no rest for the wicked winds and warm temperatures creating the same conditions again Monday.
Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s in the north and nearing 100 in the south. Red flag warnings are posted as crews continue to battle the state's wildfires and remain on the lookout.
