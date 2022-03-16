Eddie Garcia: Warmer weekend weather ahead as precipitation looms | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Eddie Garcia: Warmer weekend weather ahead as precipitation looms

Eddie Garcia
Created: March 16, 2022 01:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Wednesday is expected to be a day with warm conditions and spring-like weather as the week progresses. 

The warm temperatures will fall as Thursday begins, as some winter weather alerts are posted for northern New Mexico. Other places will see a slight drop in temperature and various precipitation before the weekend warms up again. However, that might not be the last of the precipitation. 

Eddie Garcia has a look at all of this in his full forecast. Click the video above to view it. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

9 dead after head-on crash involving New Mexico university's golf teams
9 dead after head-on crash involving New Mexico university's golf teams
APD ID's victim, suspect in Foothills shooting spree
APD ID's victim, suspect in Foothills shooting spree
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 114 hospitalizations, 197 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 114 hospitalizations, 197 cases
FAA agrees to one-year reprieve from rule for Albuquerque balloonists
FAA agrees to one-year reprieve from rule for Albuquerque balloonists
9 dead in crash involving U. of the Southwest golf teams
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)