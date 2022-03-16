Eddie Garcia: Warmer weekend weather ahead as precipitation looms

Eddie Garcia
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Wednesday is expected to be a day with warm conditions and spring-like weather as the week progresses.
The warm temperatures will fall as Thursday begins, as some winter weather alerts are posted for northern New Mexico. Other places will see a slight drop in temperature and various precipitation before the weekend warms up again. However, that might not be the last of the precipitation.
Eddie Garcia has a look at all of this in his full forecast. Click the video above to view it.
