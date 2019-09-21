Eddy County jail in Carlsbad to be ringed by security fence

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that the county Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $40,000 contract with Roswell-based Waide Construction Co. for an 8-foot (2.4-meter) chain link fence around the jail's main building.

Warden Billy Massingill said the fence will enhance security at the jail's front entrance and provide a barrier for people trying to get the attention of inmates by throwing objects on the building's roof.