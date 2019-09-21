Eddy County jail in Carlsbad to be ringed by security fence | KOB 4
Eddy County jail in Carlsbad to be ringed by security fence

The Associated Press
September 21, 2019 04:27 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - The Eddy County jail will get a security fence to provide an additional layer of separation between inmates in the facility in downtown Carlsbad and the public.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that the county Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $40,000 contract with Roswell-based Waide Construction Co.  for an 8-foot (2.4-meter) chain link fence around the jail's main building.

Warden Billy Massingill said the fence will enhance security at the jail's front entrance and provide a barrier for people trying to get the attention of inmates by throwing objects on the building's roof.

Sheriff Mark Cage said adding the security fence is a good move because the detention center is in the heart of Carlsbad and will "provide another necessary layer of security" for the public and correctional workers.

The Associated Press


September 21, 2019

