Eddy County residents express concern for homeless during floods

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 30, 2021 06:58 PM
Created: June 30, 2021 05:04 PM
CARLSBAD, N.M.- A lot of people in Eddy County were surveying the damage from Tuesday night's flooding.
The San Jose bridge had water running over it Tuesday. On Wednesday, the water levels had dropped - leaving dirt and a flattened guard rail.
But near the neighborhood, where there were voluntary evacuations, some had concerns about the homeless people that lived near the park.
"We're having possible suspicion of somebody possibly drowning or getting really hurt," said a person driving through the area.
The Carlsbad Police Department evacuated the park, and there were no known injuries.
Carlsbad is not out of the woods. While water has receding, there are still some areas that are blocked off because of the flooding.
"Don't travel over this dadgum stuff," said Eddy County resident Glen Smith. "It'll wash you away."
