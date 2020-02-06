Eddy County Sheriff: Scammer impersonating deputy | KOB 4
Advertisement

Eddy County Sheriff: Scammer impersonating deputy

Eddy County Sheriff: Scammer impersonating deputy

The Associated Press
Created: February 06, 2020 06:22 AM

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a person posing as a deputy in southeastern New Mexico scammed a resident out of hundreds of dollars.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and urging them to contact authorities if they get suspicious.

Advertisement

According to detectives, a victim reported losing hundreds of dollars to a person posing as an Eddy County Sheriff’s Deputy on Jan. 30.

The impostor used the name of a deputy employed by the office while concealing their identity, the deputies said.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was told they were wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant and demanded payment of a fine. Fearing arrest, the victim paid the fine in the form of gift cards, the office said.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office did not release the victim’s name and the exact amount of money.

No arrests have been made.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amber Alert canceled after two-week-old baby was found safe
Amber Alert canceled after two-week-old baby was found safe
Deadly crash captured on surveillance video
Deadly crash captured on surveillance video
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
City survey results reveal top picks for new homeless shelter location
City survey results reveal top picks for new homeless shelter location
Los Lunas police searching for missing 16-year-old
Los Lunas police searching for missing 16-year-old
Advertisement


Mother charged with kidnapping after two-week-old Amber Alert baby found
Mother charged with kidnapping after two-week-old Amber Alert baby found
ABQ 4WARD: Is bail reform making the community safer?
ABQ 4WARD: Is bail reform making the community safer?
City survey results reveal top picks for new homeless shelter location
City survey results reveal top picks for new homeless shelter location
Eddy County Sheriff: Scammer impersonating deputy
Eddy County Sheriff: Scammer impersonating deputy
Two local organizations win bids to create crime-fighting partnership with the city
Two local organizations win bids to create crime-fighting partnership with the city