Eddy County switches vaccine clinic location following uptick in appointments

CARLSBAD, N.M. - Eddy County is changing their COVID vaccination clinic back to the Civic Center in Carlsbad after an uptick in appointments.
The New Mexico Department of Health said across the state, there's been a 25% increase in vaccinations over the previous month.
In Eddy County, 42% of residents are fully vaccinated, so the increase in vaccine appointments is good news for county officials.
"It was definitely something that was encouraging for us and knowing that we had a location ready and available, so it really didn't take a lot of work," said Jeri Strong, Eddy County spokesperson. “And so once we all got together and said ‘hey this is a need’ you know it was pretty much a slam dunk because the Civic Center was available, so it didn't take a lot of work just teamwork.”
The change in location will start this Friday, Aug. 13, and it will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
