Education secretary greets immense challenges with optimism | KOB 4
Advertisement

Education secretary greets immense challenges with optimism

Education secretary greets immense challenges with optimism

The Associated Press
September 09, 2019 03:55 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's newly arrived secretary of public education sees an unprecedented moment of promise at schools as the state spends more on teachers and overhauls its student testing, teacher evaluations and school ratings.

Advertisement

In his fifth active day on the job, Secretary Ryan Stewart said Monday that he already has traveled to an ethnically diverse school district on the U.S.-Mexico border as he takes the reins of a public education system that is under court order to improve.

Stewart says the Public Education Department currently is choosing among contract proposals to create a new statewide student testing system to start in the spring of 2020.

He wants to reverse a teacher shortage and says New Mexico can meet "immense needs with immense resources."

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 09, 2019 03:55 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amber Alert: Renezmae Calzada
Amber Alert: Renezmae Calzada
APD: Police investigating homicide in NW Albuquerque
APD: Police investigating homicide in NW Albuquerque
New Mexico Corrections tried to keep damning report secret
New Mexico Corrections tried to keep damning report secret
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
4 Investigates: State leaders weigh legality of do-it-yourself teeth straightening
4 Investigates: State leaders weigh legality of do-it-yourself teeth straightening
Advertisement



FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
Santa Fe police investigating fatal shooting at house party
Santa Fe police investigating fatal shooting at house party
Number of border crossers, families with kids, falls again
Number of border crossers, families with kids, falls again
Education secretary greets immense challenges with optimism
Education secretary greets immense challenges with optimism
New Mexico Corrections tried to keep damning report secret
New Mexico Corrections tried to keep damning report secret