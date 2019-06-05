EF 1 tornado damages homes in Alamogordo

King said she was afraid, but had to be strong for her family. Then, she got the terrifying call from her daughter.

"We stayed on the phone for maybe five minutes. She said the whole thing lasted about a minute from when she heard the beginning of it until after the noise was already gone. She just said it was a loud defining noise that was very scary," King said.

El Paso's National Weather Service Survey Team was at the scene Wednesday morning to assess the damage.

"We found quite a bit of extensive damage which is more or less in line with what would be considered a weak to moderate tornado of EF 1 category," said Jason Laney, warning coordination meteorologist for El Paso's National Weather Service.

One man was injured while watching television inside his mobile home. Laney said he was medically treated and released.

"It was an older gentleman that lived in a mobile home, back this way. That was the mobile home that was almost completely destroyed," Laney said.

Some neighbors are left picking up the pieces.

King says her daughter's family is staying with her in the meantime.

"The next step is just helping them get all of this cleaned up, and get then back in their house as soon as they can," King said.