Effort to euthanize family duck draws police attention

Kaelyn Pacheco says the duck, a family pet, had become paralyzed and couldn’t walk, and it also had an eye infection.

A police report of the incident said Lorenzo Pacheco “felt bad and did not want to break the neck of the duck and thought using a firearm would be more humane.”

He placed the duck in an enclosed area and fired four shots, the report said.

Officers went to Lorenzo Pacheco’s home, where he showed them the pistol he had used to shoot the duck. According to the report, the officer “collected the weapon for safekeeping and placed it into safekeeping.”

Lorenzo Pacheco said in an interview that police returned his gun to him Tuesday after determining there was no cause for a charge of negligent use of a firearm.