El Niño slow to materialize

As of now, that prediction is not panning out.

"We have seen a little bit of a cooling the last half of December and the first week of January," Shoemake said.

The Climate Prediction Center is expected to walk back the 90 percent prediction Thursday. They are expected to change it to 65 percent.

"Now we're still technically in those neutral conditions, waiting for those sea surface temperatures to stay warm, if not warm a little bit more," Shoemake said.

It's not all bad news, as New Mexico has been visited by multiple storms in just the last few weeks.

"If you look at the snowpack and snow water equivalent, we're getting pretty close to average in our mountain basin areas of New Mexico, so that's a good sign to see," Shoemake said.

Track El Nino