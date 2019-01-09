El Niño slow to materialize | KOB 4
El Niño slow to materialize

Eddie Garcia
January 09, 2019 05:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The development of El Nino in the equatorial Pacific is usually welcome news in New Mexico.

"Generally, that means more precipitation for us especially in the winter season," said National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Shoemake.

Just a few months ago, the Climate Prediction Center issued a 90 percent chance that warm El Nino water would develop this winter.

As of now, that prediction is not panning out.

"We have seen a little bit of a cooling the last half of December and the first week of January," Shoemake said.

The Climate Prediction Center is expected to walk back the 90 percent prediction Thursday. They are expected to change it to 65 percent.

"Now we're still technically in those neutral conditions, waiting for those sea surface temperatures to stay warm, if not warm a little bit more," Shoemake said.

It's not all bad news, as New Mexico has been visited by multiple storms in just the last few weeks.

"If you look at the snowpack and snow water equivalent, we're getting pretty close to average in our mountain basin areas of New Mexico, so that's a good sign to see," Shoemake said.

Track El Nino

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: January 09, 2019 05:35 PM
Created: January 09, 2019 04:38 PM

