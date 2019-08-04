El Paso comes together to remember victims of mass shooting

In addition to Americans who were killed in the shooting, authorities said multiple Mexican nationals are among the victims.

"Even though thy were Mexican citizens, I would say they're members of our community, so this speaks to what this particular killed tried to do," Vasquez said.

Vasquez believes the shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, targeted the Walmart store because he knew it would have shoppers from both sides of the border.

"This was done by a white nationalist with intentions to kill brown people," he said. "As a Brown person in this community, I don't feel safe. I hate that I might have to profile people who might want to do me harm."