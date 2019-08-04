El Paso comes together to remember victims of mass shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

El Paso comes together to remember victims of mass shooting

Patrick Hayes
August 04, 2019 10:43 PM

EL PASO, TX- Thousands of people gathered in El Paso Sunday night to honor the victims of a mass shooting.

Advertisement

Las Cruces City Councilor Gabe Vasquez was one of the people paying tribute to those who lost their lives at Walmart Saturday.

"To learn that someone came from outside this community and perpetrated this crime, it made me mad," he said. "I was furious."

In addition to Americans who were killed in the shooting, authorities said multiple Mexican nationals are among the victims.

"Even though thy were Mexican citizens, I would say they're members of our community, so this speaks to what this particular killed tried to do," Vasquez said.

Vasquez believes the shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, targeted the Walmart store because he knew it would have shoppers from both sides of the border. 

"This was done by a white nationalist with intentions to kill brown people," he said. "As a Brown person in this community, I don't feel safe. I hate that I might have to profile people who might want to do me harm."

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: August 04, 2019 10:43 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Rio Rancho community mourns 17-year-old who was shot, killed
Rio Rancho community mourns 17-year-old who was shot, killed
RRPD: Teenager found dead from multiple gunshot wounds
RRPD: Teenager found dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Following mass shootings, APD steps up patrols
Following mass shootings, APD steps up patrols
Vigil honors victims as authorities eye Ohio shooter's life
Vigil honors victims as authorities eye Ohio shooter's life
ABQ's first pop-up park set to open in the International District
ABQ's first pop-up park set to open in the International District
Advertisement




El Paso comes together to remember victims of mass shooting
El Paso comes together to remember victims of mass shooting
Following mass shootings, APD steps up patrols
Following mass shootings, APD steps up patrols
New Mexicans rush to donate blood after mass shooting in El Paso
New Mexicans rush to donate blood after mass shooting in El Paso
Attack on Texas shoppers to be handled as domestic terrorism
Attack on Texas shoppers to be handled as domestic terrorism
Rio Rancho community mourns 17-year-old who was shot, killed
Rio Rancho community mourns 17-year-old who was shot, killed