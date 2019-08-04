El Paso comes together to remember victims of mass shooting
Patrick Hayes
August 04, 2019 10:43 PM
EL PASO, TX- Thousands of people gathered in El Paso Sunday night to honor the victims of a mass shooting.
Las Cruces City Councilor Gabe Vasquez was one of the people paying tribute to those who lost their lives at Walmart Saturday.
"To learn that someone came from outside this community and perpetrated this crime, it made me mad," he said. "I was furious."
In addition to Americans who were killed in the shooting, authorities said multiple Mexican nationals are among the victims.
"Even though thy were Mexican citizens, I would say they're members of our community, so this speaks to what this particular killed tried to do," Vasquez said.
Vasquez believes the shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, targeted the Walmart store because he knew it would have shoppers from both sides of the border.
"This was done by a white nationalist with intentions to kill brown people," he said. "As a Brown person in this community, I don't feel safe. I hate that I might have to profile people who might want to do me harm."
Patrick Hayes
August 04, 2019 10:43 PM
