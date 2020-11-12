El Paso's struggles with COVID-19 hit close to home for many New Mexicans, including Chris Ramirez

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- There is a rule journalists follow-- the story is never about you. Except the COVID-19 crisis has broken every rule, and the truth of the matter is, I am personally affected just as much as anyone else. In April, I shared my experience of battling the virus after contracting it out-of-state. Today, like you, I’m finding how to cope in today’s world. The separation from my family who live outside of New Mexico has been especially difficult. Watching the crisis unfold in El Paso has been especially painful.
Albuquerque is my home, but El Paso competes as a close second. The Sun City is where I spend many holidays, visit my parents, my grandparents and dozens of aunts, uncles and cousins. But my connection with El Paso is hardly unique for New Mexicans. Families have traveled between the Borderland and the Rio Grande Valley for centuries.
At this moment, 729 people in El Paso County have lost their lives to COVID-19 and 68,804 people have been infected by this cruel virus. Compare that to the entire State of New Mexico, where at this moment 1,176 people have died and 60,776 people have been infected. Those numbers will only climb.
The situation in El Paso has forced elected leaders there to shut all of El Paso County down. Indoor dining, gyms, salons and non-essential businesses are closed. Meantime, hospitals have run down out of beds, forcing COVID-19 patients to be treated in parking lots. The morgues are now full. The city brought in six freezer trucks, with four more on the way to serve as mobile morgues. The city literally ran out of space to put their dead. El Paso has opened more testing sites, but the lines to get a COVID-19 test are often hours long. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo has warned resident that contact tracing is proving that big box stores are COVID hot spots.
My family is living in a city where the death and positivity rates are some of the highest in the world. How could this story not be personal? How could I possibly remain a neutral journalist at a time when I worry for my family’s health every day?
I mostly talk to my parents on the phone, and on occasion we’ll hop on a Zoom or Facetime call. We often talk about El Paso’s COVID numbers. In recent weeks, the numbers have faces for my mom, Ramona Huffman.
“They don't become just numbers, they become family of friends, family of colleagues and it starts getting personal,” my mom told me on a recent Zoom call. “Just two days ago, we were notified that one of my colleagues who worked directly under my supervision just lost her husband (to COVID).”
My mom says she’s been frustrated to see state and local leaders argue about restrictions. She believes tighter restrictions earlier on in her city may have helped save lives. Regardless of the politics, my mom, who I often called a shopaholic, has stopped going into stores and plans on staying home.
“As a resident of El Paso, I have to make a decision for myself. It doesn't matter what our city leaders are saying or not saying, I have to make a decision. I think self-responsibility has become even more important.”
As a family, we decided we won’t be together this Thanksgiving. It’s a painful decision. Helping my dad prepare the turkey is a decades’ old tradition celebrated with good conversation, lots of laughter, a few whiskey drinks and the first official day Christmas music is allowed to be played.
In my mom’s matronly wisdom, she told me “It is difficult. In 40 years of your dad and I being together, this will be our very first Thanksgiving not spending it with you all, but it's a sacrifice that I'm willing to make for the safety of all those who I love.”
Considering what other families have lost, missing a holiday with my family hardly seems a concession.
Texas and New Mexico are close, much more beyond physical geography. El Paso’s successes will be our successes. When the Sun City can get control of its COVID numbers, southern New Mexico will benefit as will Central New Mexico.
As we approach this season of Thanksgiving, I’m grateful that my family is safe today. But I can’t get the 729 people in El Paso or the 1,176 New Mexicans who have died from this virus out of my head. That’s nearly 2,000 families of “my people” going into this holiday season with unimaginable losses.
