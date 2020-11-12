El Paso's struggles with COVID-19 hit close to home for many New Mexicans, including Chris Ramirez

My family is living in a city where the death and positivity rates are some of the highest in the world. How could this story not be personal? How could I possibly remain a neutral journalist at a time when I worry for my family’s health every day?

I mostly talk to my parents on the phone, and on occasion we’ll hop on a Zoom or Facetime call. We often talk about El Paso’s COVID numbers. In recent weeks, the numbers have faces for my mom, Ramona Huffman.

“They don't become just numbers, they become family of friends, family of colleagues and it starts getting personal,” my mom told me on a recent Zoom call. “Just two days ago, we were notified that one of my colleagues who worked directly under my supervision just lost her husband (to COVID).”

My mom says she’s been frustrated to see state and local leaders argue about restrictions. She believes tighter restrictions earlier on in her city may have helped save lives. Regardless of the politics, my mom, who I often called a shopaholic, has stopped going into stores and plans on staying home.

“As a resident of El Paso, I have to make a decision for myself. It doesn't matter what our city leaders are saying or not saying, I have to make a decision. I think self-responsibility has become even more important.”

As a family, we decided we won’t be together this Thanksgiving. It’s a painful decision. Helping my dad prepare the turkey is a decades’ old tradition celebrated with good conversation, lots of laughter, a few whiskey drinks and the first official day Christmas music is allowed to be played.

In my mom’s matronly wisdom, she told me “It is difficult. In 40 years of your dad and I being together, this will be our very first Thanksgiving not spending it with you all, but it's a sacrifice that I'm willing to make for the safety of all those who I love.”

Considering what other families have lost, missing a holiday with my family hardly seems a concession.

Texas and New Mexico are close, much more beyond physical geography. El Paso’s successes will be our successes. When the Sun City can get control of its COVID numbers, southern New Mexico will benefit as will Central New Mexico.

As we approach this season of Thanksgiving, I’m grateful that my family is safe today. But I can’t get the 729 people in El Paso or the 1,176 New Mexicans who have died from this virus out of my head. That’s nearly 2,000 families of “my people” going into this holiday season with unimaginable losses.