Elderly woman left outside overnight outside Farmington hospital

“All the way across the street down here on the sidewalk parked right here and just walked away and didn't even take a second look back at her,“ he added.

Dekota says the woman is paralyzed on one side. He said they gave her some money and called a cab for her.

Farmington police said they checked on the woman multiple times and even called her son but left her there after they found that she was in no direct danger.

KOB 4 reached out to the hospital for comment and they said they don't want to violate any patient privacy and confidentiality, but said they are committed to treating all patients who need medical care.

Some people who work nearby told KOB 4 this is not the first time they've seen patients left out there by themselves.

As for the woman, she was found in that same area Thursday morning – wet from the rain, crying and yelling for help. Staff from the Mental Wellness Resource Center cleaned her up and found her shelter.