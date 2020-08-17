Election officials attempt to ease fears of mail-in voting delays in New Mexico

"All the big counties have said that they are going to do that," Curtas said. "So Dona Ana, Santa Fe, Bernalillo County, so if you are a registered voter in one of those counties, you will be receiving an absentee ballot application in the mail."

People can also submit a paper application to their county clerk.

Eventually, people will also be able to submit an absentee ballot application online.

"Online ballot absentee request will be available through our site within the next couple of weeks, so people should look out for that," Curtas said.

People can drop off their ballots at any polling location or their county clerk's office.

For those who want to mail it in, Curtas recommends getting it in the mail a week before Election Day.

"We in New Mexico are not a postmark state, so it does not matter when you get your ballot in the mail, it just needs to be in the hands of your county clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day," Curtas said.