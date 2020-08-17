Election officials attempt to ease fears of mail-in voting delays in New Mexico

Nathan O'Neal
Created: August 17, 2020 06:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As concerns over mail-in ballot delays escalate nationally, election officials in New Mexico say there is little reason to worry.
"The voters should know in New Mexico that they should have confidence both in their postal workers and in their election administrators," said Alex Curtas, spokesperson for the New Mexico Secretary of State.
While some states were notified by the U.S. Postal Service about possible mail-in ballot delays, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver received a letter from the postal service that said, "Your voters should have sufficient time to receive, complete and return their ballots by the state's deadlines."
In New Mexico, voters will also have in-person voting on Election Day, plus early-voting. Some counties have already sent out absentee ballot applications to voters.
"All the big counties have said that they are going to do that," Curtas said. "So Dona Ana, Santa Fe, Bernalillo County, so if you are a registered voter in one of those counties, you will be receiving an absentee ballot application in the mail."
People can also submit a paper application to their county clerk.
Eventually, people will also be able to submit an absentee ballot application online.
"Online ballot absentee request will be available through our site within the next couple of weeks, so people should look out for that," Curtas said.
People can drop off their ballots at any polling location or their county clerk's office.
For those who want to mail it in, Curtas recommends getting it in the mail a week before Election Day.
"We in New Mexico are not a postmark state, so it does not matter when you get your ballot in the mail, it just needs to be in the hands of your county clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day," Curtas said.
