Election officials, major political parties preparing for general election
Election officials, major political parties preparing for general election

Joy Wang
Updated: September 25, 2020 10:20 PM
Created: September 25, 2020 05:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County is training about 900 people to work the polls on Election Day. 

Prior to election day, election officials are making sure things run smoothly.

"We have our absentee team diligently working all the absentee applications that are coming in. We have an overwhelming number of applications coming in, in preparation for the general election," said Bernalillo County Election Administrator Nathan Jaramillo. "In addition to that, we have a team, preparing for site and sign setup for all of the 72 polling locations for Election Day. And then we also have poll official recruitment going on. We're recruiting diligently the number of poll officials needed for this election, and then we're also training poll officials coming in already in preparation for early voting."

This year, a historic number of voters are expected to vote absentee. The New Mexico Secretary of State reports more than 162,000 registered Democrats have requested an absentee ballot.

"We're not taking anything for granted," said Miranda Van Dijk of the Democratic Party of New Mexico. "We're going to keep working really hard to just turn out voters and make sure we're communicating with voters all across New Mexico."

The Secretary of State reported that 50,000 absentee ballots have been requested by Republicans in New Mexico.

Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, said despite the small number, there is enthusiasm among GOP voters.

"I think most Republicans would rather vote in person, and we'd leave that to the individual," he said. "People more at risk, got to be more careful on people who don't have as much risk for the COVID-19. They'll make a different decision, so we're leaving it up to the individual."

No matter how a vote is cast, election administrators say their job will be to make sure every vote is counted.

"There's a lot of processes in place that we do to protect the integrity of the vote, to protect your individual vote, and to protect anyone out there who's passionate diligently wanting to participate in this election," Jaramillo said.

Oct. 6 is the last day to register to vote in New Mexico. Oct. 20 is the last day to request and absentee ballot.

Click here for more voting information


