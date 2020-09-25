Election officials, major political parties preparing for general election

"We're not taking anything for granted," said Miranda Van Dijk of the Democratic Party of New Mexico. "We're going to keep working really hard to just turn out voters and make sure we're communicating with voters all across New Mexico."

The Secretary of State reported that 50,000 absentee ballots have been requested by Republicans in New Mexico.

Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, said despite the small number, there is enthusiasm among GOP voters.

"I think most Republicans would rather vote in person, and we'd leave that to the individual," he said. "People more at risk, got to be more careful on people who don't have as much risk for the COVID-19. They'll make a different decision, so we're leaving it up to the individual."

No matter how a vote is cast, election administrators say their job will be to make sure every vote is counted.

"There's a lot of processes in place that we do to protect the integrity of the vote, to protect your individual vote, and to protect anyone out there who's passionate diligently wanting to participate in this election," Jaramillo said.

Oct. 6 is the last day to register to vote in New Mexico. Oct. 20 is the last day to request and absentee ballot.

