Election officials probe GOP House hopeful on contributions

The Associated Press
Created: February 01, 2020 10:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Federal election officials are urging a Republican U.S. House candidate running in a critical New Mexico race to answer questions about possible illegal contributions.

The Federal Election Commission on Thursday asked Claire Chase in a letter to give more information about $45,000 in donations to her campaign. The commission said the contributions appear to come from corporations that aren't from a fund set aside for political donations.

The agency says Chase has until March 5 to respond. A campaign spokesman says the campaign has followed federal law and will return any contributions containing routine filing errors.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

