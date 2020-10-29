Election regulator optimistic about New Mexico vote count

The Associated Press
Created: October 29, 2020 06:41 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top election regulator says she is optimistic that an uncertified tally of votes can be accomplished statewide within one or two days after Election Day.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Thursday that voting is expected to be robust through Election Day amid a major shift toward voting by absentee ballots that take longer to tally.
More than 660,000 votes had been cast as of Thursday morning, closing in on the high mark of 833,000 for the 2008 presidential election.
