Elephant Butte residents concerned about illegal dumping in lake

There are two dump stations for the entire 40-mile long lake.

Gerald LaFont, a city councilor for Elephant Butte, said the problem boils down to the investment in resources.

He said the town built sewage process plant years ago-- with the belief the state would run lines from the lake to the plant.

“That was the whole plan at that point in time,” said LaFont. “We thought that the park would be hooking up, in what we call reasonable time, probably within a five year period and since then they haven't done anything.”

Harrison said, another time, there were plans to add more dump stations but that never happened.

“To hear that there are issues that may be occurring that create a public health issue and there are solutions for them, I want the solutions implemented as quickly as possible,” said Rebecca Dow, the state House Representative for District 38.

Now, there's a local business that is willing to tackle to the problem.

“We're looking at building several military trucks that are based with several vacuum system as well as certified portable water,” said Mark Shipley, with Talon Septic and Potty Services. “We can come in then for service and be able to empty out RV at the site without having to fold anything."

Whatever the solution, locals who have a lot at stake, said they just want the area to shine.

New Mexico Park officials told KOB they haven’t found any evidence of the reported illegal dumping but they will continue to monitor the situation.

Officials with the department say they also have plans to build a new dump station near the park entrance. That's slated for Fiscal Year 2021.

As per Beth Wojahn, EMNRD Communications Director:

New Mexico State Parks has followed up on the reported incident of illegal dumping at Elephant Butte Lake State Park. At this time, State Parks has not found evidence of illegal dumping; however, State Park staff will continue to patrol the beach at Elephant Butte Lake State Park and enforce park rules for illegal dumping within the park. In addition, Elephant Butte Lake State Park has two operable dump stations and will be managing for RV waste removal services for the upcoming summer season.

Recent improvements at Elephant Butte:

A new water line to connect the park's drinking water system to the local drinking water supplier, New Mexico Water Company, will be installed this summer and the ground water well that currently supplies drinking water at the park will be abandoned. State Parks is also planning to design a new RV dump station near the main entrance to the park, with construction slated for FY21. State Parks was recently awarded a grant from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to design and construct new arroyo crossings at five locations along Lakeshore Drive at an estimated cost of $8.8 million. FHWA will develop the design and manage construction, which is expected in FY21.

Water in the monitoring wells is sampled semi-annually.

The mission of State Parks is to protect and preserve park resources and to provide for the safety of visitors. If visitors observe illegal dumping, please contact Elephant Butte Lake State Park at (575) 744-5923.

KOB 4 reached out to the New Mexico Environment Department. Below is the department's statement:

The Surface Water Quality Bureau (SWQB) samples different watersheds throughout the state usually every 8-10 years on a rotating basis. The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) is scheduled to sample Elephant Butte four times in 2019-2020. The last time Elephant Butte was monitored was in 2014. NMED does not respond to complaints related to Elephant Butte, but instead directs them to the appropriate agency (which is usually State Parks, but could be Department of Health in some cases). Land management agencies have posted contact recreation warnings due to toxic blue green algae. SWQB does not have water quality standards or assessment procedures related to blue green algae.

Elephant Butte is fully supporting its designated uses (irrigation storage, livestock watering, primary contact wildlife habitat and aquatic life) and meeting water quality standards. However, Elephant Butte is listed as impaired due to mercury and PCBs in fish tissue. These listings are based on New Mexico’s current fish consumption advisories for this water body.

