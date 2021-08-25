Emergency declaration signed for Ruidoso

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 25, 2021 12:27 PM
Created: August 25, 2021 12:25 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the Village of Ruidoso.
The order will provide local officials with tools and funding necessary for beginning to recover from the heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred early last month.
Up to $750,000 will be provided for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support recovery efforts organized by officials, which does not include direct financial assistance to private individuals.
The declaration also allows the Adjutant General to activate the New Mexico National Guard for necessary support.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company