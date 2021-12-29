Emergency declaration signed in response to Taos County winter storm

Jonathan Fjeld
SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Tuesday declaring a state of emergency in Taos County.
The emergency was declared to provide tools and funding for affected local governments to begin recovering from a Dec. 15 winter storm that brought a snow squall and heavy winds to most of the county, including Red River, Arroyo Hondo and Arroyo Seco.
The order provides $750,000 to the DHSEM to support local recovery efforts.
Affected localities are also eligible for state assistance.
Taos County Manager Brent Jaramillo and Emergency Management Director Bobby Lucero issued a statement stating, in part:
“Taos County provided emergency response in need, countywide. Debris from high winds damaged power lines, 911 towers, and roads. Taos County is waiting for recourses to rebuild and repair areas affected to keep our community safe. We appreciate the quick response from Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Governor Lujan Grisham and her staff for all the help we received in this time of crisis.”
