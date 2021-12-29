Emergency declaration signed in response to Taos County winter storm

Taos County Manager Brent Jaramillo and Emergency Management Director Bobby Lucero issued a statement stating, in part:

“Taos County provided emergency response in need, countywide. Debris from high winds damaged power lines, 911 towers, and roads. Taos County is waiting for recourses to rebuild and repair areas affected to keep our community safe. We appreciate the quick response from Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Governor Lujan Grisham and her staff for all the help we received in this time of crisis.”