Emotions run high as mayor of Grants defies governor's order, allows businesses to reopen

"Come play golf," Hicks encouraged.

However, New Mexico State Police quickly put a stop to the golfing. Officers issued a cease and desist order to the golf course.

State Police say they will be going to businesses when they receive a complaint. In Grants Monday, police said they received multiple complaints, but they only had to hand out one citation, in addition the cease and desist order at the golf course.

While several businesses opened Monday, not everyone agreed with the mayor's actions.

“Why do you want to take the chance to spread it," a woman said as she confronted the mayor. "Just stay home for a couple more weeks."

The mayor told the woman that city revenue is down by 30%, and he may be forced to layoff staff.

KOB 4 asked Hicks if he would take responsibility for an outbreak or death of citizens since he is choosing to defy the governor's Public Health Order.

"Am I going to be responsible for the deaths? No," he said. "How am I going to be responsible for something that’s already in my town."