Employee at retirement community accused of abusing resident

That's when staff called Wellness Director Kathryn Olson.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the witnesses told police that Olson arrived and began grabbing the resident and "shaking her while yelling at her." Then Olson left and came back with the wheelchair and began "dragging her out of her seat."

The other witness said Olson was using her "full force" to pull the resident out of her chair.

When questioned by police, Olson "explained she put her hands underneath the resident to help her up but never got physically aggressive with her."

However, police decided to charge Olson. She wasn't arrested, but she's due in court next month on a fourth degree felony charge.

Montecito released the following statement to KOB 4:

“At The Montecito Santa Fe, our mission and values are consistently focused on delivering quality care to our residents. We strive to ensure the care we render exceeds the standards expected in our community. Patient safety and positive experiences are our primary focus. But at our community, as with everywhere else, events occur despite our best efforts to avoid them. When events occur, we strive both to ensure they are immediately addressed and to learn from them. We are required by law to protect the privacy rights of our residents and our employees. Given that the investigation of this incident is currently pending, we are not able to comment on the specifics. We are allowed to state that we reported the incident to the appropriate governmental agencies, including that no resident was harmed physically in the incident, and we have and will continue in the future to cooperate with any investigation.”