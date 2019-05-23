Employee at retirement community accused of abusing resident
Kai Porter
May 23, 2019 06:49 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — An employee at the Montecito retirement community is accused of abusing an elderly resident suffering from severe Alzheimer's disease.
According to a criminal complaint, one of the suspect's coworkers reported the alleged abuse to the victim's daughter. Another employee also sent the daughter surveillance video of the incident, and that's when the daughter went to Santa Fe police.
Employees at the Montecito described the incident on April 26 that was "uncalled for" and "overly aggressive." Two employees who witnessed it told police that a resident became upset in the lounge area after someone was sitting in a spot she normally sits in.
That's when staff called Wellness Director Kathryn Olson.
According to the criminal complaint, one of the witnesses told police that Olson arrived and began grabbing the resident and "shaking her while yelling at her." Then Olson left and came back with the wheelchair and began "dragging her out of her seat."
The other witness said Olson was using her "full force" to pull the resident out of her chair.
When questioned by police, Olson "explained she put her hands underneath the resident to help her up but never got physically aggressive with her."
However, police decided to charge Olson. She wasn't arrested, but she's due in court next month on a fourth degree felony charge.
Montecito released the following statement to KOB 4:
“At The Montecito Santa Fe, our mission and values are consistently focused on delivering quality care to our residents. We strive to ensure the care we render exceeds the standards expected in our community. Patient safety and positive experiences are our primary focus. But at our community, as with everywhere else, events occur despite our best efforts to avoid them. When events occur, we strive both to ensure they are immediately addressed and to learn from them. We are required by law to protect the privacy rights of our residents and our employees. Given that the investigation of this incident is currently pending, we are not able to comment on the specifics. We are allowed to state that we reported the incident to the appropriate governmental agencies, including that no resident was harmed physically in the incident, and we have and will continue in the future to cooperate with any investigation.”
Credits
Updated: May 23, 2019 06:49 PM
Created: May 23, 2019 06:26 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved