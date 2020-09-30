Employee at Santa Fe elementary school tests positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Employee at Santa Fe elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 30, 2020 12:24 PM
Created: September 30, 2020 12:15 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — According to Santa Fe Public Schools, an employee working at Acequia Madre Elementary recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said the employee has not been at work since Sept. 28 and the employee did not have close contact with anyone in the building. 

The employee is currently self-isolating and the school has been disinfected. 

The district did not release any additional information. 


