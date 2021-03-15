End of life bill heads to governor | KOB 4
End of life bill heads to governor

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 15, 2021 06:04 PM
Created: March 15, 2021 05:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Senate passed a bill that would allow doctors to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients.

House Bill 47, or the Elizabeth Whitefield End of Life Act, is named after the former Albuquerque family court judge who died from breast cancer at age 71 in 2018. She became an advocate for end-of-life options for terminally ill patients. 

This is the third year in a row the bill has been introduced.

It will head to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for consideration.


