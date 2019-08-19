ENMU Roswell campus considers arming security | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

ENMU Roswell campus considers arming security

Faith Egbuonu
August 19, 2019 06:37 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. Eastern New Mexico University’s Roswell campus wants to stay ahead of possible danger with armed security guards.

Advertisement

School president Shawn Powell said the school’s location makes it harder for local police agencies to respond to campus quickly.

"We're located at the Roswell airport, and so we're about ten miles from the middle of downtown,” Powell said.

Increasing security was a topic of concern at a college board meeting last week.

"The officers that will be carrying firearms on campus if everything is approved, would need to go through training and be certified to do so under the state guidelines, which are set forth in New Mexico,” Powell said.

The proposal will be reviewed by the community college board on September 25th. If the plan is approved, it can into effect by Fall or early Spring.

“Our main focus is on increasing security and safety on campus,” Powell said.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: August 19, 2019 06:37 PM
Created: August 19, 2019 06:33 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint
Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint
Man carjacks, attacks Albuquerque teenager
Man carjacks, attacks Albuquerque teenager
RRPD searches for person of interest after teen was carjacked
RRPD searches for person of interest after teen was carjacked
City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza
City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza
House damaged by fire becomes target for thieves
House damaged by fire becomes target for thieves
Advertisement




Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
LGBTQ church vandalized six times in two weeks
LGBTQ church vandalized six times in two weeks
City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza
City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza
House damaged by fire becomes target for thieves
House damaged by fire becomes target for thieves
Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint
Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint