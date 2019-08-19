ENMU Roswell campus considers arming security
Faith Egbuonu
August 19, 2019
ROSWELL, N.M.— Eastern New Mexico University’s Roswell campus wants to stay ahead of possible danger with armed security guards.
School president Shawn Powell said the school’s location makes it harder for local police agencies to respond to campus quickly.
"We're located at the Roswell airport, and so we're about ten miles from the middle of downtown,” Powell said.
Increasing security was a topic of concern at a college board meeting last week.
"The officers that will be carrying firearms on campus if everything is approved, would need to go through training and be certified to do so under the state guidelines, which are set forth in New Mexico,” Powell said.
The proposal will be reviewed by the community college board on September 25th. If the plan is approved, it can into effect by Fall or early Spring.
“Our main focus is on increasing security and safety on campus,” Powell said.
