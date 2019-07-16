Enrollment increase for New Mexico medical pot program | KOB 4
Enrollment increase for New Mexico medical pot program

The Associated Press
July 16, 2019 02:39 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Patient enrollment in the state's medical marijuana program has increased by nearly 10% since the start of the year.

Medical marijuana provider Ultra Health on Monday highlighted growth in the market for medical cannabis as the state overhauls cultivation limits, in a statement.

The Department of Health says the number of active patients increased to 74,100 at the end of June. That represents a 1% increase over May enrollment and a 35% expansion since June 2018.

New Mexico's medical marijuana industry is expressing mixed opinions about a proposal to limit production to 1,750 plants per producer and whether it helps ensure adequate supplies to patients.

New Mexico prohibits recreational marijuana. Newly added qualifying conditions for medical marijuana prescriptions include opioid use disorder, Alzheimer's disease and autism spectrum disorder.
 

