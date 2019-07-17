Memorial services set for murdered New Mexico singer
KOB Web Staff
July 17, 2019 12:00 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Memorial services have been set for Ernestine Romero, the popular New Mexico singer killed in a murder-suicide last week.
Romero's memorial will be held on Friday, July 19 at 6 p.m. in the Ben Lujan Gymnasium in Pojoaque with a rosary following at 7 p.m.
A mass will be held the following day, Saturday, July 20 at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe in Pojoaque at 11 a.m. All services will be open to the public.
