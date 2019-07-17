Memorial services set for murdered New Mexico singer | KOB 4
Memorial services set for murdered New Mexico singer

KOB Web Staff
July 17, 2019 12:00 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Memorial services have been set for Ernestine Romero, the popular New Mexico singer killed in a murder-suicide last week.

Romero's memorial will be held on Friday, July 19 at 6 p.m. in the Ben Lujan Gymnasium in Pojoaque with a rosary following at 7 p.m.

A mass will be held the following day, Saturday, July 20 at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe in Pojoaque at 11 a.m. All services will be open to the public.

Click here to read the obitiuary for Ernestine Romero.

