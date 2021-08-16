Española animal shelter aims to "Empty the Shelter" this week | KOB 4

Española animal shelter aims to "Empty the Shelter" this week

Diana Castillo
Updated: August 16, 2021 09:03 AM
Created: August 16, 2021 09:00 AM

ESPANOLA, N.M. -- Española Humane is hosting a weeklong event aimed at making it easier for people to adopt animals that often get overlooked.

The animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for adult and working cats, as well as senior dogs and dogs that weigh over 45 lbs., for its "Empty the Shelters" campaign.

"Sometimes puppies and kittens and the younger ones and smaller ones are a little bit easier to adopt out," shelter manager Adam Bates said, "so it's really great to have the opportunity to provide a little bit of an incentive and focus on the animals that sometimes get overlooked because they are a little bit older or larger."

The campaign is going on through August 22 and is supported by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.  

To learn more about how to adopt or foster an animal, visit the shelter's website


