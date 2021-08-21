Española animal shelter seeking foster homes for puppies and kittens

Now they’re desperately seeking foster homes for the puppies and kittens – until they're old enough to adopt.

"Not just the puppies need foster care, the adult dogs, when they go out to foster care, they open up a kennel where we can take in another pet in need and the adult dogs also get much needed socializing and decompression from the shelters," said Allen.

Allen said if you're able and willing to foster – you can contact the shelter and they'll provide the all the supplies you'll need, like food, toys and bedding.

"Fostering truly does save lives, and no more so than today. Today's a big day to save lives for us," she said.