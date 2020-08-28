Española mayor, residents respond to governor's criticism of not wearing masks

Sánchez said the community has been working hard to combat COVID-19. He said everyone he sees is wearing a mask inside businesses. He admitted that people don't always wear a mask outside, which is required under the public health order, but he insists it's no better or worse than any other community.

“I felt like the people of Española had been insulted, and I got calls and a few messages wondering what was going on, and I think what led to me writing that letter was the fact that we’re frustrated," Sánchez said.

The governor apologized for her comments. She said, “I regret that my words left the impression they did. Please accept my apology for that, and please know that your efforts in fighting COVID-19 are so important and are making an enormous difference for our state."

Española is a proud community of about 10,000 people. Many people in the city support the governor, but still disappointed by her comments.

“I was shocked, I was shocked at her comments," Melissa Valencia said. "I am a supporter of Gov. (Lujan) Grisham. I think a lot of people in our valley are, and a lot of people in the county are.”

“And that’s why I think we feel let down by our governor, and it was just an unfair statement," Linda Miller said.

Valencia added that Española is always trying to overcome negative stereotypes, and the governor's comments didn't help.

“I think we’ve been trying to change our perception for many years, and for whatever reason it still comes back to Española," she said.

Rio Arriba County has reported 353 cases of COVID-19.