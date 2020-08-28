Española mayor, residents respond to governor's criticism of not wearing masks | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Española mayor, residents respond to governor's criticism of not wearing masks

Tommy Lopez
Updated: August 28, 2020 10:18 PM
Created: August 28, 2020 08:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in Española were disappointed to hear the governor's criticism of the city during her weekly COVID-19 press conference.

The governor said, while driving through Española, she didn't see a single person wearing a mask.

Advertisement

The mayor responded with in a scathing piece in the Northern New Mexico Independent.

“It was like getting punched in the gut," Mayor Javier Sánchez told KOB 4. 

Sánchez said the community has been working hard to combat COVID-19. He said everyone he sees is wearing a mask inside businesses. He admitted that people don't always wear a mask outside, which is required under the public health order, but he insists it's no better or worse than any other community.

“I felt like the people of Española had been insulted, and I got calls and a few messages wondering what was going on, and I think what led to me writing that letter was the fact that we’re frustrated," Sánchez said.

The governor apologized for her comments. She said, “I regret that my words left the impression they did. Please accept my apology for that, and please know that your efforts in fighting COVID-19 are so important and are making an enormous difference for our state."

Española is a proud community of about 10,000 people. Many people in the city support the governor, but still disappointed by her comments.

“I was shocked, I was shocked at her comments," Melissa Valencia said. "I am a supporter of Gov. (Lujan) Grisham. I think a lot of people in our valley are, and a lot of people in the county are.”

“And that’s why I think we feel let down by our governor, and it was just an unfair statement," Linda Miller said.

Valencia added that Española is always trying to overcome negative stereotypes, and the governor's comments didn't help.

“I think we’ve been trying to change our perception for many years, and for whatever reason it still comes back to Española," she said.

Rio Arriba County has reported 353 cases of COVID-19. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Man dies after being shot at Albuquerque gas station
APD: Man dies after being shot at Albuquerque gas station
Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases
14-day quarantine still in effect for out-of-state travelers
14-day quarantine still in effect for out-of-state travelers
Advertisement


Española mayor, residents respond to governor's criticism of not wearing masks
Española mayor, residents respond to governor's criticism of not wearing masks
'We are tired of not being heard': UNM student-athletes determined to fight for social justice
'We are tired of not being heard': UNM student-athletes determined to fight for social justice
Restrictions continue to stifle movie theater openings in New Mexico
Restrictions continue to stifle movie theater openings in New Mexico
APD: Man dies after being shot at Albuquerque gas station
APD: Man dies after being shot at Albuquerque gas station
Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino to reopen Sept. 2
Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino to reopen Sept. 2