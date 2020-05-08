Essay contest asks high school students whether the end justifies the means

"I mean if the end here is to get to herd immunity, what are the means to do that, you know," she said. "And if opening up is getting us there. Are we all, do we think it's ethical to sacrifice people?"

Sabo said the essay will allow students to give thought to how people treat each other.

"What we want to do is just build a strong ethical foundation for people so that they do think others, so that they do want to act with integrity and honesty so that they are concerned that everyone, same opportunity for economic improvement," she said.

The deadline to enter is May 15.

Five winners will be selected.

