Essay contest asks high school students whether the end justifies the means

Joy Wang
Updated: May 08, 2020 06:52 PM
Created: May 08, 2020 04:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico high school students can earn extra money by winning an essay contest.

The contest, put on by NM Ethics Watch, asks students to explain whether the ends justify the means. 

"Seems pretty apropos for our times," said Kathleen Sabo, founder of NM Ethics Watch. 

Sabo wants students to consider the COVID-19 pandemic when writing their essay.

"I mean if the end here is to get to herd immunity, what are the means to do that, you know," she said. "And if opening up is getting us there. Are we all, do we think it's ethical to sacrifice people?"

Sabo said the essay will allow students to give thought to how people treat each other. 

"What we want to do is just build a strong ethical foundation for people so that they do think others, so that they do want to act with integrity and honesty so that they are concerned that everyone, same opportunity for economic improvement," she said.

The deadline to enter is May 15. 

Five winners will be selected. 

Click here for more information about the essay contest


