Essential workers in New Mexico earn 13% less than non-essential employees

It does not include healthcare workers or law enforcement.

Compared to other states, New Mexico had the fifth smallest wage gap.

"Even though it seems like they're up really high, there's still that 13 percent wage gap so they're doing better than a majority of the country but there's still room for improvement,” Maddison Haggin, communication specialist with Business.org.

Here’s a list of the average salary for each position:

Retail Salespersons: $24,260

Postal Service Mail Carriers: $49,500

Truck Drivers: $33,390

Cashiers: $22,090

Janitors/Cleaners: $23,740

Avg Essential Worker Salary: 30,596 (13.6% below NM average wage)

