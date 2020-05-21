Essential workers in New Mexico earn 13% less than non-essential employees

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new study from Business.org looks at the wage gap between essential and non-essential employees in each state and Washington D.C.
According to the study, the average wage of essential workers in New Mexico is $30,596, which is 13.6% less than workers in all other industries.
However, nationwide, essential employees earn an average of 18.2 percent less than employees in other industries.
The study compared the wages of salespeople, truck drivers, cashiers and mailmen.
It does not include healthcare workers or law enforcement.
Compared to other states, New Mexico had the fifth smallest wage gap.
"Even though it seems like they're up really high, there's still that 13 percent wage gap so they're doing better than a majority of the country but there's still room for improvement,” Maddison Haggin, communication specialist with Business.org.
Here’s a list of the average salary for each position:
