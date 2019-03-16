Ethic commission bill heads to New Mexico governor | KOB 4
Ethic commission bill heads to New Mexico governor

Associated Press
March 16, 2019 09:57 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Legislature has passed a bill to establish an independent state ethics commission for complaints about the conduct of public officials.
    
A final Senate vote on Friday capped weeks of public hearings and backroom negotiations and sends the bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for consideration.
    
The creation of the seven-member commission was authorized by statewide vote in November 2018. That came in the wake of a series of high-profile public corruption scandals.
    
Detailed workings of the commission were left up to the Legislature and governor.
    
The bill limits the commission's subpoena powers to requests authorized by a specially appointed judge. Complaint wouldn't be made public until 30 days after a probable-cause finding to allow time for a settlement. Criminal violations may be referred to state and local prosecutors.

