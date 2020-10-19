Etiquette expert gives advice for keeping the peace during virtual holiday celebrations

It's recommended that hosts send out personal invitations. Chalamidas said there are creative ways to feel connected despite being distant.

"Whether it's sending flowers or dropping off a dish and leaving it at the door, anything like that," she said. "People are struggling in so many different ways. Some people are feeling isolated, or alone."

Chalamidas said people should be honest about their intentions if they receive an invitation to an in-person celebration. She said people should feel comfortable telling others that they do not want to attend a large gathering.

She also said people should be respect of others views, especially when it comes to masks.

"People seem to be so divided on the issue and the bottom line is this, you can only control yourself, you can't control the behavior of others," Chalamidas said. "And of course you never want to go into somebody else's home and be confrontational"

Even during a virtual dinner, Chalamidas said people should avoid discussing politics, religion and certain aspects of the pandemic in an effort to keep the peace.