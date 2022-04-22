Evacuations lifted for James Fire near Cloudcroft

Firefighters will stay on scene until they feel it is safe to leave. A fire investigator is being brought in by the county to investigate how the fire started.

The Mayhill Community Center – at 15 Civic Center Dr, Mayhill, NM 88339 – is open and accepting anyone who needs a place to stay at this time. Otero County Fairgrounds – 401 Fairgrounds Rd, Alamogordo, NM 88310 – is open and accepting any livestock.

Size: 0.75 acres (The fire was previously reported at 2 acres, however a better size up estimate is now listed at 0.75 acres.)

Evacuations: All evacuations have been lifted.

Cause: Under Investigation

Date/Time Detected: April 22, 11:20 a.m.

Firefighting Resources: County and Forest Service firefighting resources

Fuel Type: Grasses, timber