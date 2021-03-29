Even in Green, Roswell liquor lounge forced to remain closed

The lounge has been closed for more than a year. Johnson said he would be happy if he could reopen with a limited capacity.

"We need some help, we really do-- just let me open up 25%, I'll be as happy as can be, I mean I can at least make it that way, but not being open at all for a whole year I can't quit make it," he said.

Some restaurants created makeshift outdoor patios, but Johnson said he doesn't have the space or the budget to make the change.

"There's not one other place in this town that's not open but me just 'cause I'm a bar only," he said. "I mean that's why I'm shut down, all the way, and I don't understand it."

