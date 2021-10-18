Ex-chairwoman of Grant County GOP dies in small plane crash

AP
SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Silver City woman who died in the crash of a small plane in Gila National Forest.
New Mexico State Police say 74-year-old Linda Pecotte was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday’s crash south of Reserve. They say Pecotte’s two passengers were injured and airlifted to a hospital. Their names, ages and conditions aren’t immediately available.
The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday that Pecotte was a former chairwoman of the Grant County Republican Party. An online profile shows that Pecotte was a real estate agent in Silver City at the time of her death.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
