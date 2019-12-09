Ex-cop arrested, charged with DWI after fatal crash in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. — A three-car crash in Roswell left a man dead and injured two others, according to police. Luke Maxwell Towner has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in connection to the crash.

The crash happened after 10 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of East Hobbs Street and Southeast Main Street. Police determined that Towner was driving a pickup at close to 70 mph when he rear-ended a Hyundai sedan stopped at a red light.