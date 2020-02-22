Ex-deputy gets 7 years for drug trafficking in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A judge sentenced a former Colfax County sheriff’s deputy to seven years in prison for drug trafficking and theft in New Mexico while in uniform, wearing a badge and driving a patrol car.

Vidal Sandoval hid $4,200 in cash in the tailpipe of his truck, stole more than $13,000 and confiscated marijuana from two men, and accepted $10,000 to escort a load of cocaine through Colfax County without interference, prosecutors said.