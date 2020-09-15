Ex-Los Alamos employee sentenced to probation in China case | KOB 4
Ex-Los Alamos employee sentenced to probation in China case

Ex-Los Alamos employee sentenced to probation in China case

The Associated Press
Updated: September 15, 2020 01:49 PM
Created: September 15, 2020 01:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials say a former Los Alamos National Laboratory worker has been sentenced to five years of probation and fined $75,000 for making false statements about involvement with China.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for New Mexico said 68-year-old Turab Lookman of Santa Fe was sentenced Friday by a federal judge after pleading guilty in January.

The office said Lookman in 2018 denied to a counterintelligence officer that he had been recruited or applied for a job with a Chinese recruitment program involving foreign technology and intellectual property.

Lookman cannot leave New Mexico while on probation.


