Ex-Navajo Nation controller faces new criminal complaints | KOB 4

Ex-Navajo Nation controller faces new criminal complaints

Ex-Navajo Nation controller faces new criminal complaints

The Associated Press
Updated: December 07, 2021 09:09 AM
Created: December 07, 2021 09:07 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has accused its former top financial officer of misrepresenting information on a company hired to do rapid COVID-19 testing on the reservation.

According to the Farmington Daily Times, criminal complaints filed Friday in tribal court allege Pearline Kirk violated tribal law in advising the tribal government to hire Agile Technologies Group LLC.

The tribe's Department of Justice says the company received more than $3 million for pandemic-related services but wasn't qualified.

Kirk's attorney, David Jordan, said Monday he hasn't seen the latest complaints and declined to comment. He previously said Kirk did nothing wrong and was protecting essential workers in her office.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD launches homicide investigation in NE Albuquerque
APD launches homicide investigation in NE Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,794 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,794 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
APD: Man charged following Greyhound bus crash
APD: Man charged following Greyhound bus crash
Washington Middle School shooting: Family of Bennie Hargrove files lawsuit against APS
Washington Middle School shooting: Family of Bennie Hargrove files lawsuit against APS
State Police: One man killed in Sunday night I-40 vehicle-semi crash
State Police: One man killed in Sunday night I-40 vehicle-semi crash