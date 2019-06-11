Ex-New Mexico governor, NMSU chancellor to join ethics panel | KOB 4
Ex-New Mexico governor, NMSU chancellor to join ethics panel

Garrey Carruthers Garrey Carruthers | 

The Associated Press
June 11, 2019 07:01 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Former New Mexico State University Chancellor and President Garrey Carruthers has been appointed to the State Ethics Commission.

Carruthers, a former Republican governor of New Mexico, was appointed to the commission by Senate Minority Leader Stuart Ingle.

Carruthers was co-chair of Gov. Bill Richardson's Task Force on Ethics Reform in 2006 when Carruthers was dean of NMSU College of Business. He also served as special assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

Voters approved the creation of the commission by statewide ballot last year to oversee conduct by public officials, political candidates, lobbyists and government contractors amid a string of political corruption scandals.

Detailed provisions for the seven-seat body were signed into law last month and outline investigatory powers and public disclosure.

Subpoenas must be approved by a judge.

