Ex-New Mexico governor, NMSU chancellor to join ethics panel

Voters approved the creation of the commission by statewide ballot last year to oversee conduct by public officials, political candidates, lobbyists and government contractors amid a string of political corruption scandals.

Detailed provisions for the seven-seat body were signed into law last month and outline investigatory powers and public disclosure.

Subpoenas must be approved by a judge.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)