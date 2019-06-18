Ex-New Mexico jail guard accused of sex with inmate

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Amelia Alvarado was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal sexual penetration following a statement by a male inmate at the Lea County Detention Center.

According to a criminal complaint, the inmate said he impregnated Alvarado while in the Lea County jail, resulting in a baby girl. He reported he had had sex with Alvarado three times at the jail while she worked as a Lea County corrections officer.