Ex-New Mexico jail guard accused of sex with inmate

The Associated Press
June 18, 2019 06:48 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - A former corrections officer in southeastern New Mexico is facing charges after authorities say she had sex with an inmate.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Amelia Alvarado was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal sexual penetration following a statement by a male inmate at the Lea County Detention Center.

According to a criminal complaint, the inmate said he impregnated Alvarado while in the Lea County jail, resulting in a baby girl. He reported he had had sex with Alvarado three times at the jail while she worked as a Lea County corrections officer.

Police said the relationship between Alvarado and the inmate continued long after he was moved from the Lea County Detention Center to Otero County to Santa Fe correctional facilities.

It was not known if Alvarado had an attorney.

June 18, 2019 06:48 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

