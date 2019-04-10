Ex-priest guilty of sexually abusing child

Prosecutors in closing arguments described Perrault as a "serial molester," while his defense questioned whether the case was built on "false memories."

Once the pastor of one of New Mexico's largest Catholic parishes, Perrault vanished from the state in 1992 as an attorney prepared to file two lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Santa Fe alleging he had sexually assaulted seven children.

The 81-year-old Perrault was returned by authorities to the United States from Morocco in September.